Vicksburg National Cemetery to host headstone cleaning day

Published 3:24 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Susan Taylor, one of the 13 volunteers to help clean up the National Cemetery in 2021, drags large limbs from the rows of headstones. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)
The public is invited for a day of service at Vicksburg National Cemetery on April 23 as part of the cemetery’s Headstone Cleaning Day event.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. Registration for volunteers begins at 7:30 a.m.
Located within Vicksburg National Military Park, Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for over 18,000 U.S. Veterans — 17,000 of those being Union Civil War soldiers — a number unmatched by any other National Cemetery.
Working alongside National Park Service preservation staff and Park Rangers, volunteers will utilize a special cleaning solution to return each historic veteran headstone to its brilliant white color, just in time for Memorial Day.
Lunch will be provided for volunteers.
To volunteer, please register via the following forms according to age at the time of event. If registering as a family or group, each person attending will need to fill out their own form:
This event is supported in partnership with D2, the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Cemetery Preservation Supply, the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day 2022, and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, with special sponsorship in honor of John L. Nau, III in recognition of his many efforts for historic preservation at Vicksburg National Military Park.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Vicksburg Warren School District teachers honored by Mississippi Music Educators Association

Warren County Land Records March 28 to April 4

Warren County Land Records March 21 to March 28

Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to allow sale of medical marijuana

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...