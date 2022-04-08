Vicksburg National Cemetery to host headstone cleaning day
Published 3:24 pm Friday, April 8, 2022
The public is invited for a day of service at Vicksburg National Cemetery on April 23 as part of the cemetery’s Headstone Cleaning Day event.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. Registration for volunteers begins at 7:30 a.m.
Located within Vicksburg National Military Park, Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for over 18,000 U.S. Veterans — 17,000 of those being Union Civil War soldiers — a number unmatched by any other National Cemetery.
Working alongside National Park Service preservation staff and Park Rangers, volunteers will utilize a special cleaning solution to return each historic veteran headstone to its brilliant white color, just in time for Memorial Day.
Lunch will be provided for volunteers.
To volunteer, please register via the following forms according to age at the time of event. If registering as a family or group, each person attending will need to fill out their own form:
18 and Older: https://forms.office.com/g/n7TDLadHKS
Under 18: https://forms.office.com/g/gvhtyvwW7z
This event is supported in partnership with D2, the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Cemetery Preservation Supply, the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day 2022, and the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, with special sponsorship in honor of John L. Nau, III in recognition of his many efforts for historic preservation at Vicksburg National Military Park.