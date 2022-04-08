Vicksburg pickleball players win big at Mississippi Senior Olympics

The 2022 Mississippi Senior Olympics Pickleball event was held March 19-20 in Biloxi, for players age 50 and over. More than 200 residents from throughout Mississippi and several southern states participated in two full days of competition, including several from Vicksburg who brought home medals.

Vicksburg residents Greg Head, Glenn Rhett, Nellie Hopkins, Dinah Lazor, Cathy Head and Teres Saunier all won gold medals in different age groups and skill levels.