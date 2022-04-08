Warren County Land Records March 21 to March 28

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 21 to March 28.

Warranty Deeds

* B & D Properties of Vicksburg LLC to MuddCoast Properties LLC, Lot 3 through 6, Rigby Subdivision.

*Bad Properties LLC to MudCoast Properties LLC, Part of Lot 1 and 2, Horde Tract North of South Street.

*Catherine Bright to James Bright, Lot 44, William B. Ford Subdivision.

* Jerry G. Bryant and Patricia H. Bryant to David Earl Warren and Letha Warren, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Timothy James Carpenter and Melinda S. Carpenter to Lloyd Brady Clark and Ana Mari Clark, Lot 19, Littlewood Subdivision.

* Keena Grace Lalak and Jeffery Edward Crawford to Billy Leist, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Timothy J. Lauth to Richard M. Maychak and Angela P. Cummins, Lot 15, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 1.

*William C. Martin and Carol H. Martin to William W. Martin Jr., Rachel C. Martin and James Hector Currie, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Daniel K. Fordice III to Kemper B. Ehrhardt, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*David B. Larr III and Lisa L. McCollum to EZ Holdings LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Angela C. Gallagher to Curtis B. Ross and Marie L. Ross, Part of Lot 29, Choctaw Boundary.

*The Most Reverend. Joseph R. Kopacz to Denise Ward, Lot 20, Wildwood No. 1.

*Paul K. Loyacono Jr. and Paul Kelly Loyacono Sr. to Verhine & Verhine PLLC, Block 28, Part of Lot 176, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*UmmahCom LLC to Anusuya Shapley, Part of Lot 43, Union Bank.

*Rance Maxwell Warren and Nicole Shantil Johnson Warren to 303 Greenbriar Drive LLC, Lot 120, Greenbriar Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

*Ana M. Clark and Lloyd D. Clark to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 369, Openwood Plantation No.8-E.

* Lloyd Brady Clark and Ana Mari Clark to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 19, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Brody Cook to The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Richard M. Maychak and Angela P. Cummins to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 1.

* Jason Paul Daniels to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Chancery Clerk Donna F. Hardy to Southern Agricultural Credit Corporation, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* J. Brent Harris, Michael G. Harris, Peggye G. Harris, Harris Farms and Billy Ray Harris to The Jefferson Bank, Part of Section 36, Township 9 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*James W. Hearn II to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 325, Oak Park No. 7.

*HFS Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 1, Woolsey Subdivision.

*Jeffery Lee Laubach and Paula Dianne Laubach to The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*David H. Jones and Mavis Paula Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 105, Marion Park No. 2- Block B.

*Denise Ward to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 20, Wildwood No. 1.

* Travis S. Steward and Jennifer Steward to M&T Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Terri Elizabeth McCall and James McCall to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* MuddCoast Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lots 3 through 6, Rigby Subdivision.

*MuddCoast Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 5, Part of Lot 22, Harrisburg.

*David Earl Warren and Letha Warren to Mutual Credit Union, Part of North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Larry C. Scott and Monica Scott to Mutual Credit Union, Block 6, Lot 2, Warren Heights.

*Jonathan Welsey Parrish and Hilary Melby Parrish to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lots 12 and 13, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Eric C. Richards and Kayla H. (Hinson) Richards to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 6, Highlands.

* Twin Lake LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Curtis B. Ross and Marie L. Ross to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot 29, Choctaw Boundary.

*Curtis B. Ross and Marie L. Ross to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* William Thomas Trichell and Tracy Christian Trichell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Jeffery F. Young and Tracie C. Young to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 73 and Part of Lot 74, Camelot Estates No. 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Michael Roy Kersey, 47, Switzerland, to Nadeena A. Power, 47, Texas.

* Rory Tod Warnock, 58, Mississippi, to Alice Faye Wilson, 58, Mississippi.

*William Ryan Lewis, 27, Mississippi, to Madelaine Taylor Blackwell, 24, Louisiana.