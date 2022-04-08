Warren County Land Records March 28 to April 4

Published 2:22 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 28 to April 4.

Warranty Deeds

*Richard H. Allen Jr. to Willie Lee Jenkins Sr. and Juatica Jenkins, Lot 11, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*Darrell Jolly and Myranda Jolly to Jay Robert Andrecht and Angela G. Andrecht, Lot 43, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Louis D. Baker and Margaret J. (Muirhead) Baker to Dana Alese King, Lot 362, Openwood Plantation No. 8-D.

*James E. Hickman and Vickie L. Hickman to Louis Dwight Baker and Margaret Jo Baker, Lot 9, South Haven No. 3.

*Connie E. Barnes to Kenneth Earl Lewis Jr. and Julia Ann Lewis, Lot 35, Blakely Subdivision.

*Kelvin Smith II to Amanda Battle and Eddie Mae Battle, Lot 24, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Blue Lake Plantation Inc to Francis M. Biedenharn, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*C.G. Busby Jr. to Billy Joe Heggins, Lots 21- 22, 25, Shenandoah Valley No. 1; Part of Lot 26, Shenandoah Valley No. 1.

*Johnny L. McDaniel to Sharon Torrain and Ruby Carson, Part of South ½ of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Thep Corp to Cedar Grove Mansio LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Eric Alexander Tomlin, Executor, Junette Tomlin, Estate, Kim Cser and Kelly Reeves to Riverwood Investments LLC, Lot L-20, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

*MMB Properties LLC to Robert B. Culbreth III, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*JKG LLC to Ebony G. Spratley and Maurice L. Davis Jr., Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Paul C. Dillion and Cynthia C. Dillion to Christopher Wigley and Elizabeth Wigley, Part of Section 34C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Patricia D. Taylor to Agnes M. Donaldson, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Margaret Alexander Giffith to James Harold Griffith, Jonette M. Eaton and Michael K. Eaton, Part of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 18, Township 08 North, Range 4 West.

*David Scott and Katrina Scott to Matthew Geheran, Lot 20, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 1.

*Wilford Michael Robertson and Samantha Brady Robertson to Marianna E. Good, Part of Section 40, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Linda J. Greaux to Tiffaney Nicole Walton, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Anedra Jones to John Harvey Griffin, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Mitchell A. Simmons and Davey Simmons to Devoy Hill, Part of Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lawrence U. Moore Jr. and Shaun M. Moore to Nathan Humphrey, Lot 17, Chotard Lake Estates.

*Original Assets LLC to Janet Ladonn Jones, Lot 28, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Loretta D. Wigley, Trustee, The Wigley Family Trust, W. David Wigley and Loretta Wigley to Tabatha Lelonek and Marc A. Lelonek Jr., Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Natalie Waring Muirhead to Lewis Mobrey Miller III, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 19, Highlands.

*Richard Cowart Inc. to Sandip N. Patel and Avaniben K. Patel, Part of Section 43, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gordon W. Sluis and Jennifer E. George Sluis to Gordon W. Sluis and Jennifer E. George Sluis, Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lots 1 and 2, Parkside Land Co.; Part of Lots 47, Union Bank

Deeds of Trust 

*Jay Robert Andrecht and Angela G. Andrecht to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Lot 42, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Marinna E. Good to Arsta Mortgage Service Inc., Part of Section 40, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*John Harvey Griffin to Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Louis Dwight Baker to Margaret Jo Baker and Cadence Bank, Lot 9, South Haven No. 3.

*Nathan R. Humphrey to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 17, Chotard Lake Estate.

*Freddie J. Kealhofer to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Lot 38, Blakely Subdivision.

*Amanda Battle, Eddie Mae Battle and Benjamin Battle to Nations Lending Corporation, Lot 24, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Lewis Mobrey Miller III to Cadence Bank, Lot 19, Highlands.

*Dana Alese King to Cadence Bank, Lot 362, Openwood Plantation No. 8-D.

*Shaun Stanton and Susan Stanton to Cadence Bank, Lot 12, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 2.

*Cedar Grove Mansion LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lot, Klein.

*Yvonne C. Clark and Thomas R. Clark Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 62 and 61, Wildwood No. 1.

*Sandip N. Patel and Avaniben K. Patel to Community Bank of Mississippi, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert B. Culbreth III to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert B. Culbreth III to MMB Properties LLC, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Billy Joe Heggins to Delta Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 25 and Part of Lot 26, Shenandoah Valley No. 1.

*Billy Joe Heggins to Delta Bank, Lot 302, Stonegate Subdivision Part 3.

*Jonette M. Eaton and Michael K. Eaton to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Wallace D. Pratt and Sherry Pratt to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 20 and 21, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

*Willie Lee Jenkins Sr. and Juatica to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 11, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*Janet Ladonn Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 28, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

*Tabatha Lelonek and Marc A. Lelonek Jr. to Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Christopher Wigley and Elizabeth Wigley to Montgomery Bank, Part of Section 34C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*N to N Homes LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 44, Barstow.

*Verhine & Verhine PLLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 28, Part of Lot 176, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Tiffaney Nicole Walton to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Cecil Simmons Jr. to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Karen Stone Longfellow and Thomas Andrew Stone to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Block 6, Part of Lot 44, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Ryan Andrew Slaughter to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Josiah Ari Israel, 30, Tennessee, to Jocelyn Brianna Banks, 27, Texas.

*Eric Dywane Bailey, 25, Mississippi, to Victoria Charlene James, 28, Tennessee.

 

