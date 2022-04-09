Missy Gators win eight individual titles at Division 4-5A track meet

Vicksburg High picked up a few first-place finishes at the MHSAA Division 4-5A meet on Friday. More importantly, it sent a whole lot of athletes on to the next round of track and field’s postseason.

Vicksburg’s girls’ team finished in the top four in 17 events and the boys in 10, qualifying them for the Region 2-5A meet at Ridgeland High School on April 14.

The Missy Gators collected eight division championships in the girls’ meet, including two each by Layla Carter and Janiah Caples.

Carter won in the 300 meter hurdles and high jump, and was also second in the triple jump and 100 meter hurdles. Caples finished first in the two distance races, the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Other winners were Kalia Bland in the 100 meter hurdles; Rekia Williams in the discus; Jelisa Tyler in the shot put; and the 4×100 meter relay.

The boys’ only victory came in the 4×400 meter relay, although they did have three second-place finishes. Koury Vample (110 meter hurdles), Kaleb Hanger (300 hurdles) and Tyler Henderson (triple jump) all finished second in their events.