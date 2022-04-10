Vicksburg Police Department investigating alleged sexual assault by officer

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating reports of an individual who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an officer.

According to a Facebook post that has circulated over the weekend, the alleged victim claimed the officer assaulted them in the back of a police vehicle.

The post went on to say the officer allegedly took the victim “behind abandoned hospital” while on duty and “turned his cameras and radio off.”

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones made a statement on Sunday morning regarding the incident.

“The City of Vicksburg’s Police Department is investigating an allegation made against one of my officers,” Jones said. “At this time the officer is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We are taking the appropriate measures to keep it fair and impartial. I can’t give any details as it is an ongoing investigation.”

This is a developing story.