Vicksburg YMCA sets Easter sunrise service at Fort Hill

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 10, 2022

By John Surratt

Hundreds of worshipers look on during the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Fort Hill in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg YMCA)

For more than 72 years, Vicksburg residents have gathered at Fort Hill to celebrate Christ’s resurrection during the YMCA’s Easter sunrise services in the Vicksburg National Military Park.

On April 17, as the sun rises over Vicksburg and the former fort, residents will once again gather to celebrate the miracle of Easter Sunday.

“This will be the 73rd time we’ve done it,” said Philip Doiron, director of the Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA. “That’s a long tradition of being up there and being there on that special morning.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Services begin at 7 a.m. at the top of Fort Hill. Ministers for the service are the Rev. James Arthur, pastor of Trinity Temple Baptist Church, and the Rev. Beth Palmer of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Music will be provided by Kristy Brumfield.

The service marks its second return to the military park since COVID-19 forced organizers to change plans.

“In 2020, the Park Service shut down all activities in the park so we couldn’t hold the event,” Doiron said. “We were originally going to have a drive-in event at the Halls Ferry Park parking lot, but the rain hit. We ended up doing it online from the YMCA. Last year, we returned to the park.

“The (Vicksburg) National Military Park has been a great partner for decades,” he added.

People wanting to attend the service are asked to arrive early and park along Confederate Avenue.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More Faith

GET EGG-CITED: Gibson Memorial’s chocolate eggs are Easter tradition

Palm Sunday Preparation: Crawford Street choir to present ‘Weeping Tree’ cantata

FAITH IN THE UNEXPECTED: Church activities returning as COVID declines

HISTORIC MILESTONE: Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 165th anniversary

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...