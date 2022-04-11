The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day, in the VHS gym.

All players must have a 70 or above grade point average; a current physical dated after April 1, 2021; a T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes; and must be present both days of the tryouts.

Tryout packets can be picked up from coach Deborah Brown in Room 1402 at Vicksburg High, or the main offices of Vicksburg Junior High, Academy of Innovation, or River City Early College.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The team will begin practice May 31, and its season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; call Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

VHS basketball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s ninth-grade boys basketball team will be held April 11 and 12, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day at Vicksburg High’s Gym B, in the school’s ROTC building. All players must have a current physical and appropriate workout gear.

For more information, email coach Julius Williams at williamsj@vwsd.org

WC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls soccer team are scheduled for April 25 and 26, and tryouts for the boys team will be May 2 and 3 on the front field next to Highway 27 at Warren Central High School.

All players must have a current physical to try out. For more information, see coaches Jeremy Lawrence or Greg Head, or email them at jeremy.lawrence@vwsd.org or ghead@vwsd.org