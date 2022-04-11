Geraldine Dickerson, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Edwards, MS on April 6, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Florida, Geraldine Dickerson was born on October 24, 1931, to the late Delton and Nancy Cartwright. She was the second oldest of eight children, six preceding her in death, with one remaining sister Addie Carroll of Telogia, FL.

Geraldine was a devoted mother and family mediator. Her love for music helped her create a warm and joyful home where she enjoyed being with her children and family members.

Geraldine (better known as Granny) never remarried after the death of her husband Henry, who predeceased her by 39 years. Five children were born of this union, three that predeceased her; Barbara Morton, William Alan Dickerson and Dwayne Dickerson. She traveled and visited family for several years until making Mississippi her home in 1994.

She is survived by two daughters, Lena Haddock and Virginia Herrington; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Special mention of Darcy White, who made it possible to keep her at home by providing friendship and helping with her care. She will be missed by many.

A visitation will be held at the Utica Christian Church in Utica, MS, on Apr 14, 2022, at 10 am and funeral services will follow at 11 am, Pastor Brad Hartzog officiating. Burial will follow at the Edwards Cemetery, Edwards, MS. Lunch will be provided by the Utica Christian Church following the burial.

Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of handling arrangements.