James (Jim) Martin Morris Jr. was born April 21, 1958, in Atlanta, GA. He passed away April 9, 2022, in Jackson, MS.

Jim graduated in 1975 from Memorial High School in Houston, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech University 1982 with a degree in marketing. He worked in wireless communications throughout his career. Jim moved to Vicksburg, MS in 2001.

Jim was preceded in death by his father James Martin Morris, Sr., sister Marti, brother Mike, and grandparents.

Jim is survived by his mother Ann Morris, wife Elaine C. Morris, son Taylor Rowland (Sara Beth), Krisa Rowland, family, and grandchildren Kennedy, Morgan, and Harrison.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home, with Rev. Jennifer Southall and Rev. Kevin Bradley officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Conerly, Jr., David Conerly, Mark Conerly, Paul Conerly, Michael Southall, and Greg Gooch.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warriors Project, or their favorite charity.