V105.5 Battle of the Brains hosting final rounds Monday night at Vicksburg Commons

The 2nd Annual V105.5 Battle of the Brains competition started April 9 at the former Bass Outlet.

Eleven different teams competed in the Elementary competition, three Junior High teams and three High School teams competed. The top three teams from Division 1, Elementary, advanced to the finals that will take place on April 11 beginning at 6 p.m.

Those teams were Bovina Giants, coached by Stephanie Dill, with students Austin Hood, Audrie Quimby, Landen Brown and Corwin Tan; South Park Brazen Bulldogs, coached by Shanique Davis-Hampton, with students Alyssa Clemts, Aubrey Rankin, Vernon Summers and Aiden Sumners; and Warren Central Intermediate Red Vikings, coached by Dorothy McGee, with students Ri’kelle Nixon, Armanni Smith, Kynedi Marshall and Dhairya Patel. Other teams were the Redwood Rockets, Bowmar Bears and VIS Girl Power.

The top three teams from Division 2, Elementary, advanced to the finals that will take place on April 11 beginning at 6 p.m. Those teams were Bovina Mighty Giants, coached by Stephanie Dill, with students Jayvion Banks, Jameson Streif, Anelise McCain and Emily Harvey; Bowmar Grizzly Bears, coached by Magen Westcott, with students Noah Lewis, Sammy Hearn, Carson Porter and Norberto Nadal. Redwood Blazin Rockets, coached by Letitia Fitzgerald, with the students, Matthew Dement, Hope Nowell, Stevie Gray and Majesty Blake. The other teams were the WCI Blue Vikings and VIS Pristine Four.

This year, the Junior High division only consisted of three teams competing, so they went ahead and battled it out on April 9 for their share of $10,000. The Academy of Innovation had two teams coached by Samantha Shugars, and Agape Montessori Christian Academy had one team coached by Susan Floyd.

AOI Schrodinger’s Cats won the competition. Their team consisted of Isaac Summers, Jonas Moore, Erin Watson and Lachlan Lampkin. AOI Arithmetists was right behind them with members Samuel Ross, Tye Mosley, Anna-Kate Davis and Alan Lee. Agape’s team consisted of Alex O’Bryan, Kylie O’Bryan, Melanie Floyd and Naomi Floyd.

Division 4, High School, also only had three teams that were competing, so they also battled it out on April 9. River City Early College had two teams and Vicksburg High School had one team. RC Cougars, coached by Carolyn Bradley, took this competition. Those students were Ben Vroman, Lex Styles, Mario Morris and Jonathan Eng. The RC Apollo came in right behind them in second place. That team consisted of Mary Katherine Archer, Ethan Erekson, Lauren Haron and Donald Taylor. The Apollo was coached by Kelda Bailess. VHS Big Green Machine consisted of Khalil Cook, Ciara Campbell, Deon Robinson and Damon Devote. They were coached by Elexsius Rush.

The public is invited to attend on Monday at 6 p.m. as V105.5 will give away the rest of the shares of $10,000 to the Elementary team divisions at the old Bass Outlet in the Vicksburg Commons (formerly the Vicksburg Outlet Mall).