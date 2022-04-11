Vicksburg Police Department arrests suspect following shooting on South Street

Published 6:32 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody.

A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.

Jones said the victims’ injuries were not life threatening.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

While the identity of the suspect was not yet released, Jones confirmed she was in custody and is charged with aggravated assault.

More News

Lifetime movie filmed in Vicksburg renamed, premieres May 1

V105.5 Battle of the Brains hosting final rounds Monday night at Vicksburg Commons

Vicksburg Police Department investigating alleged sexual assault by officer

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Kate Hanes fosters to save lives

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...