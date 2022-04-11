Vicksburg Police Department arrests suspect following shooting on South Street

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody.

A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.

Jones said the victims’ injuries were not life threatening.

While the identity of the suspect was not yet released, Jones confirmed she was in custody and is charged with aggravated assault.