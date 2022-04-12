Mr. Douglas Lee Renfroe, 69, left his earthly body in exchange for his Heavenly Body on March 22, 2022, at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at Raymond Cemetery in Raymond, MS.

Doug was born to Charles and Winnie Renfroe on April 10, 1952, in Vicksburg, MS. He enjoyed football and baseball, especially when his team was winning. He loved to make people smile and would go to whatever extreme to accomplish that. He was always ready to lend a helping hand even after he got sick, no matter how bad he felt. He was a loving man who had a profound impact on those he shared his life with and will be deeply missed by all. Doug worked as a logistics coordinator for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Those preceding him in death were his father, Charles T. Renfroe; his mother, Winnie Renfroe; and his son, Douglas Renfroe, Jr. He leaves memories to be cherished by his wife of 26 years, Sheryl; son, Luke Renfroe of Raymond; daughters, Mary (Cory) Matthews of Boulder, CO and Martha (Wayne) Oliva of Lafayette, CO; brother, Charles T. Renfroe of Bartlett, TN; sister, Linda (Bruce) Gavin of Laurel, MS; grandchildren, Austin Chapman, Christian Renfroe, Kaitlyn Renfroe, Ivy Matthews, Macy Matthews, Annie Matthews, Joseph Oliva, Katherine Oliva, and Kirsten Oliva; great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose Chapman; and his closest friends, Claude Raworth and Johnny George.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Catch-A-Dream Foundation, 2485 Ennis Rd. Starkville, MS 39759. Catch-A-Dream is a national foundation that provides once-in-a-lifetime dream hunting and fishing trips to children who suffer from life-threatening illness