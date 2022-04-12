Mr. Gregory Dart passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 66.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at SpringRidge Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards, MS. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery in Edwards, MS under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm with family present from 5 pm until 6 pm and on Saturday at the church from 10 am until the hour of the service.