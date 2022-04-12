Joseph K. Miller

Published 10:03 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mr. Joseph K. Miller passed away on April 8, 2022, in Elkhart, Indiana. He was 54.

 

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mt. Alban Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm with family present from 5 pm until 6 pm and on Saturday at the church from 10 am until the hour of the service.

