ROLLING FORK- Funeral services for Queen Ester Moore, 69, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Shiloh MB Church, Rolling Fork. A viewing will be held from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Minister Lineard Rucker will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Moore died April 3, 2022 in Rolling Fork.