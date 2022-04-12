VWSD cancels after-school activities Tuesday

The Vicksburg Warren School District has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday due to impending weather.

“After being contacted by Warren County Emergency Management about the timing of the expected severe storms this afternoon, all after school activities have been canceled today,” a statement from VWSD read. “This includes all after-school tutoring, practices, concerts and other activities.”

The next weather briefing will be at 2 p.m., according to the district. The VWSD will provide updates as decisions are made about Wednesday’s school day.

Warren County is forecast to see severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.