EGG-CELLENT: Easter Egg hunt brings hundreds to downtown Vicksburg

More than 300 children and their parents converged on Washington Street Park on Saturday for the 2nd Annual Main Street Easter Egg Hunt.

Vicksburg Main Street Director Kim Hopkins said she could not have been more pleased with the event.

“It was so much fun to see the kids hunting eggs and seeing the Easter Bunny and riding the train,” Hopkins said. “That’s what it was about, just letting the kids have fun.”

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi brought its train downtown for the events, giving free rides to attendees of the Easter Egg Hunt after they’d uncovered all 4,000 eggs hidden in the park.

Following the Easter Egg Hunt, Hopkins said her second-favorite part of the day was the number of people who stayed in downtown Vicksburg to shop, eat and drink in local businesses.

“They stayed and shopped and ate downtown,” she said. “It was so good to see people downtown again.”

Hopkins said she also wanted to thank the following groups: Ali Hopson and the Crawford Street United Methodist Church Youth Group, Joan Thornton’s class at St. Aloysius Catholic High School, Michelle Fisackerly and the River City Early College students, Lauren Kilroy, Thomas Kilroy and Rebecca Sigh.