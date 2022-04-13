St. Aloysius wins district tennis championship

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius' boys tennis doubles teams of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson, left, and James Powell and Walker Lambiotte advanced to the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament after strong performances at Monday's District 3-5A tournament at Halls Ferry Park. (Karen Taylor/For The Vicksburg Post)

St. Aloysius’ tennis team doubled up on its way to No. 1.

Two doubles teams won district titles, two more finished second, and the Flashes totaled 13 points to win the team championship in the MAIS District 3-5A tournament Monday at Halls Ferry Park.

St. Al edged Cathedral and Central Hinds, who totaled 12 points each to tie for second place.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

St. Al’s No. 2 girls doubles team of Carrie Woods and Olivia Larson, and the No. 2 boys doubles team of James Powell and Walker Lambiotte, won their respective district championships.

The No. 1 doubles teams of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson in boys, and Maggie Roberson and Ali Blackburn in girls, finished second.

All four doubles teams advanced to the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament April 19 in Brookhaven.

The Class 5A state tournament is April 28 in Ridgeland.

More Sports

Big days by Massey, Ashley propel PCA to victory

Trophy Case: Tamara Butler Johndrow

Who’s Hot

Sullivan, Warren Central earn breakthrough victories

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you still worried about COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...