St. Aloysius wins district tennis championship

St. Aloysius’ tennis team doubled up on its way to No. 1.

Two doubles teams won district titles, two more finished second, and the Flashes totaled 13 points to win the team championship in the MAIS District 3-5A tournament Monday at Halls Ferry Park.

St. Al edged Cathedral and Central Hinds, who totaled 12 points each to tie for second place.

St. Al’s No. 2 girls doubles team of Carrie Woods and Olivia Larson, and the No. 2 boys doubles team of James Powell and Walker Lambiotte, won their respective district championships.

The No. 1 doubles teams of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson in boys, and Maggie Roberson and Ali Blackburn in girls, finished second.

All four doubles teams advanced to the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament April 19 in Brookhaven.

The Class 5A state tournament is April 28 in Ridgeland.