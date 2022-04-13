Susie Mae Hullum Irby passed away peacefully in her apartment home at Heritage House Retirement Center on April 11, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born to James C. “Mr. Jimmy” Hullum and Ola Stevens Hullum on February 13, 1928, in the Jeff Davis Community and was a life-long resident of Warren County.

Susie graduated from Jett High School in 1945, attended business college and then entered the working world. She was employed by the Mississippi State Employment Commission for over forty years prior to her retirement.

Susie married Edward J. “Jack” Irby, Sr. on August 17, 1948, and they had two children. She was preceded in death by Jack on October 17, 1985.

She was a charter member of Highland Baptist Church and was very active in their missions programs for many years.

Susie is survived by her son, Edward J. “Buddy” Irby, Jr. (Carlleen Millis Irby, deceased); daughter, Susan Faye Irby (Dave Garber), granddaughter, Erin Irby McCullar; grandson, Nathan “Nate” Edward Irby and great-grandson, Ethan Lynn McCullar.

Services celebrating Susie’s life will be conducted by Reverend Brian Ivey at Highland Baptist Church on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be J.C. Hullum, Jimmy Hullum, Ted Hullum, Chuck Bridges, David Bridges, Curtis Buford, Archie Anderson and Jim Conway.

The Irby family would like to thank all the staff at Heritage House Retirement Center for making her life comfortable and happy, as well as Margaret Patten, Reverend Brian Ivey and the members of Highland Baptist Church for all of their support and prayers.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church Missions Programs or to the Antioch Cemetery Association.