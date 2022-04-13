Tornado Warning issued for Claiborne, Warren Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Two tornado warnings are in effect for The Vicksburg Post’s coverage area until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In Warren County moving northeast, a tornado has been detected by the National Weather Service office in Jackson, heading toward the Oak Ridge and Satartia areas.

There is also a tornado warning across the Mississippi River in Tensas Parish, La. and into Claiborne County, Miss. That warning affects towns including Port Gibson and Pattinson.

“Once this line passes in the next 45 minutes to an hour, the worst of it will be over for Vicksburg,” said Nicholas Fenner, NWS forecaster.