Tornado Warning issued for Claiborne, Warren Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Published 6:50 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Two tornado warnings are in effect for The Vicksburg Post’s coverage area until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In Warren County moving northeast, a tornado has been detected by the National Weather Service office in Jackson, heading toward the Oak Ridge and Satartia areas.

There is also a tornado warning across the Mississippi River in Tensas Parish, La. and into Claiborne County, Miss. That warning affects towns including Port Gibson and Pattinson.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“Once this line passes in the next 45 minutes to an hour, the worst of it will be over for Vicksburg,” said Nicholas Fenner, NWS forecaster.

More News

Trees Down: Highway 61 North blocked between Redwood, Blakeley

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Vicksburg Board meets regarding officer suspensions, recesses until Monday

‘Where do we go from here?’: Vicksburg family forced to seek care 8 hours away after Blue Cross severs ties with UMMC

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you still worried about COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...