Trees Down: Highway 61 North blocked between Redwood, Blakeley

The last in a band of storms that moved through the Warren County area Wednesday evening left a string of trees down in the northern end of the county.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reported that the southbound lane of U.S. 61 North had been reopened as of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, but the northbound lane on the highway would be closed for some time.

“We are dealing with multiple trees down on 61 North, blocking the northbound lane,” Pace said.

Elsewhere in the county, downed trees and roof damage was reported in the Eagle Lake area, marking the third week in a row that a suspected tornado or strong straight-line winds battered the community.

Trees were also reported down on Highway 3, Highway 27, the south end of Jefferson Davis Road and Ballground Road. At least one tornado warning was issued for the area northwest of Redwood, and along Highway 3 toward the Yazoo County line.

“There were actually several storms that came through,” Pace said. “The damage that has Highway 61 North blocked is from the last storm that came through, around 6:50 p.m.”

Pace said there were multiple sheriff’s deputies dispatched to Eagle Lake and other areas of the county hit by storms. On U.S. 61 North, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation were on scene assisting local authorities.