Trophy Case: Tamara Butler Johndrow

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Tamara Butler Johndrow, a 1993 graduate of Vicksburg High School and current resident of Phoenix, Ariz., recently bagged this beauty at a hunting ranch in South Texas.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/Turkey-Hunting-Showcase and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

