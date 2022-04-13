Vicksburg Board meets regarding officer suspensions, recesses until Monday

A special-called Wednesday meeting of the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen involving disciplinary hearings for two Vicksburg police officers was continued until Monday.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced at the start of the meeting the board’s agenda involved the suspension leading to the termination of two police officers involving possible violation of the department’s policies and procedures.

He said the hearings were continued after one officer was unable to attend the meeting and the second said he wanted to be represented by an attorney.

The board opened the meeting, then went into closed session before returning to regular session about 10 minutes later. The board will reconvene Monday at 10 a.m., which is also a regular meeting for the board.