Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a tornado watch for the Vicksburg area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The tornado watch covers all of Central Mississippi, including Warren and Claiborne counties and Madison Parish, La.

Warren County is currently under a tornado warning until 5:45 p.m.

NWS Meteorologist Janae Elkins said severe storms, including damaging winds, possible tornadoes, large hail up to a golfball size and a threat of flash flooding are possible until 9 to 10 p.m.

Elkins asked the public to “stay weather aware.”

