Paula Morgan Grau, longtime resident of Vicksburg, died following a lengthy illness on March 4, 2022. She was 80 years old. During her life she served many roles – daughter, sister, employee, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved and cared for her family. She loved anything outdoors including golf, fishing, softball, and tennis. She also loved cooking, and spending time with her granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul David and Thelma Morgan of Florence, South Carolina, her sister, Lynn Stump of Dunwoody, GA.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Grau of Vicksburg, MS., her daughter, Jennifer Patterson, son-in-law, Jamie Patterson and granddaughter, Morgan Patterson of Brandon, MS.

In a small family graveside service on March 8, she was buried at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, surrounded by loved ones who went before her.

She will always live in loving memory in our hearts.