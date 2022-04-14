Vicksburg woman charged with shooting her grandmother, boyfriend

Published 10:46 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg woman has been charged with aggravated assault and accused of shooting her grandmother.

According to Vicksburg police reports, Keonna Rogers, 23, was given a $60,000 bond during an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court. She was later released after posting bond, according to Warren County Jail records.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place Monday following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter, later identified as Rogers, at a home on South Street.

A fight ensued, and Rogers shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend.

Jones said at the time the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

