Vicksburg teenager indicted by grand jury in armed carjacking

Published 11:21 am Friday, April 15, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg teenager has been indicted on a charge of armed carjacking involving a Dec. 1 incident.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Rashad Deshon Mobley, 18, 2501 Hannah Ave., during its March session. Mobley is accused of taking a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from its owner at gunpoint on Eastover Drive.

In another case, Michael Allen Shirey, 70, 3610 Halls Ferry Road, was indicted on three counts of sexual battery on a victim under age 14.

Other indictments include:

• Marcus Wade Hull, 35, 232 Pear Orchard Drive; aggravated assault.

• Cordell Antonio Flowers, 22, 719 Dabney St.; aggravated assault.

• Devon Ross, 18, 215 Blue Creek Drive, and Michael David Ross, 29, 2234 Grove St.; drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Joslyn Knox, 28, 120 McAuley Drive, and Vanya Smith, 38, 1116 Harrison St.; conspiracy to commit a felony and embezzlement.

• Zachary Harrold Donald, 36, 2632 Simpson Highway 149, Braxton, and Brandon Daniel Pace, 39, 116 Beasley St., Terry; five counts of grand larceny.

• Taree Cronelius Johnson, 31, 40 Kings DE Cl Apt. B; domestic aggravated assault.

• Johnny Earl Perkins, 46, 780 U.S. 61 North, Apt. 6F; three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute involving the drugs cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

• John Travis Ross, 35, 50 Stillwater Drive; possession of a controlled substance – trafficking – methamphetamine. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Holly Lonita Hasty, 32, 206 Buena Vista Drive; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

