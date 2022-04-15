Warren County Land Records April 4 to April 11

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 4 to April 11

Warranty Deeds

*Glenn (Glen) Dykes to Steven Baker and Angela M. Baker, Lot 21, Eagle Lake Fishing Club; Lots 11 and 111, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*John Phillip Barlow to Brenda Kay Bray and Lee Alan Bray, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Allison Faye Boggan Keever to Lloyd A. Boggan, Trustee, Ruby M. Boggan, Trustee and Boggan Family Trust, Part of 14.21 acres of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of 1.87 acres of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 4 West.

*Marvin Brown and Shanika Norman Brown to Tyron Deshaw Polk and Gloria Polk, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Billy Dorsey and Walneedia Dorsey to Khristoffer Mandell Valentiene, Lot 41, Union Bank.

*Kevin D. Philley and Traci L. Edwards to Amanda J. Paris, Lot 7, Parkside Land Co.

*G & M Builders Inc. to Jarrick Finkley and Haley Finkley, Lot 76, Speeds.

*Laura Kay Hearn and Tressie L. Pace to Kimberly Ann Gardner and Jonathan Allen Doss Gardner, Lot 196, Openwood Plantations No. 5.

*Gordon Clay Griffin, Donna Rachell Griffin, Phares Griffin, Lillian Griffin to Gordon Clay Griffin and Donna Rachell Griffin, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Ollie Hardaway to Felicia Ann Knight, Lot 10, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Johnny Moran to Jacob I. Love, Lot 9, Terraces.

*Patricia Taylor to Robert Lee Mitchell and Gromyko Magee, Lot 189, Speeds.

*Richard G. Sanders Jr. and Melinda Lea Mason to Richard G. Sanders Jr. and Melinda Lea Mason, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Janet M. Papa Revocable Living Trust to Jeremy James Thorell and Samantha Watt Thorell, Lot 9, Crestwood Subdivision.

*Michael Edward Parker II to Michael Anthony Warren and Janice Marie Warren, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Lewis E. Ragan and Lynda M. Ragan to Mario Rolando Soto Solval, Lot 6, Warriors Trail Phase I.

*Bruce C. Williams to Jeffery R. Seward, Part of Lot 13, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Kelvin J. Carter to Stace L. Carter to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Lot A, Walnut Cove.

*Carolyn F. (A) Andrews to Cadence Bank, Lot 124, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Oliver Chester Meeks to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Amanda J. Paris to Bank of America N.A., Lot 7, Parkside Land Co.

*Patrice Bass and Richard Bass to Rocket Mortgage, Block A, Lot 46, Marion Park No. 4.

*Hannah A. Hayes and Zachary Bennett to Flagstar Bank, Block 5, Lot 2, Katieville.

*Brenda Kay Bray and Lee Alan Bray to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jarrick Finkley and Haley Finkley to Cadence Bank, Lot 76, Speeds.

*Tyrone Deshaw Polk and Gloria Polk to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*W.R. Dorrell and Margie Dorrell to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Waleska Echevarria-Doyle and Jessie D. Doyle to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lot 27, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*John Q. Ehrgott Jr. and Kristy G. Ehrgott to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 10, Tucker Crossings Subdivisions.

*LaShunte Olivia Hubbard to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Part of Lot A and B, Snakenburg Property.

*Kimberly Ann Gardner and Jonathan Allen Doss Gardner to Fairway Independent Mortgage Co., Lot 196, Openwood Plantation No. 5.

*Mixed Media Holdings L.L.C. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 59, Part of Lot 285, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Emma B. Cessna Roberts to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Donna F. Hardy, Chancery Clerk to John Henderson and Alice Henderson, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Deddrick Harris to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Lot 8, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Corey Jones to Mutual Credit Union, Block A, Lot 131, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Felicia Ann Knight to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 10, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

*Jeremy James Thorell and Samantha Watt Thorell to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 9, Crestwood Subdivision.

*Craig Orlando Morton and Shonna D. Morton to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Mario Rolanda Soto Solval to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 6, Warriors Trail Phase I.

*Nathaniel Morgan Spivey and Stephanie Spivey to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Delia D. Strawn to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Block 2, Lot 2, National Park Addition.

*Rex H. Pierce and Jodi M. Pierce to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Verhine & Verhine PLLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 28, Part of Lot 176, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Gray L. Williams and Cynthia A. Williams to RiverHills Bank, Lot 3, Oak Park No. 1.

*Gray Eugene Thomas and Dani Kay Thomas to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 10, Signal Hill Place No. 1.

*Michael Anthony Warren and Janice Marie Warren to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Herry Lee Lyons, 72, Mississippi, to Patricia Ann Gathright, 53, Mississippi.

*Lawrence Clifton Morgan, 39, Texas, to Mary Miller Ratcliff, 31, Mississippi.

*Shingyhun Latrice Flowers, 40, Mississippi, to Cedric Devon Evans, 40, Mississippi.

*Amber Brooke Cranfield, 27, Mississippi, to Jonathan Earl Horn, 27, Mississippi.