Washington Street shooting victim identified as 16-year-old boy

The Vicksburg Police Department and Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics responded to a possible shooting on Washington Street at 2:18 p.m. on Friday.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old Black male, according to police department reports. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the boy was shot in the roadway near the Quick Mart at 3600 Washington St.

One shot was fired, Jones said. The victim is reported to have been hit in the arm and the chest.

“He was conscious upon leaving with EMS,” Jones said. “(He) will be airlifted.”

The Vicksburg Police Department has a description of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. More information will be added as it becomes available.