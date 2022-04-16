FRAZIER: Here comes Terri Cottontail

Published 4:00 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Years and years ago, when I was a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, one of the projects I had been assigned required me to wear a bunny costume.

I was the White Rabbit in a modified version of “Alice in Wonderland.”

I have always been one for theatrics and as I have written before, I love makeup, so to perform and get to wear makeup for a JAV project was a win-win.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Our little play was done in the elementary schools around town and of course, the storyline had been modified to teach some sort of life lesson. Sadly, I can’t recall what we were there to convey. Hopefully, the production had been more impactful for our young audience.

However, while the subject of the show slips my mind, I have never forgotten how much I liked wearing the bunny costume.

In fact, on one occasion, it got me off the hook with the law.

The JAV had been performing the production out at Redwood Elementary School. Well, you know Redwood is quite a ways out of town and I was eager to get home, so in my haste, I climbed into my vehicle without even taking off my costume or removing the stage makeup.

Also because I was in a rush, I didn’t realize I was traveling a bit over the speed limit, but the highway patrolman who was on the road with me did.

Naturally, I was a bit frantic that he pulled me over and, in my state, when he walked up to my window and told me I was speeding, I just couldn’t help myself and without hesitation, promptly told him, ‘I was late for a very important date.’

Fortunately for me, he let me off with a warning. I guess he was familiar with the Lewis Carroll classic.

Needless to say, that bunny costume had come in handy, and I still have it to this day.

And it has not sat idle in the closet. There are times I have pulled it out to play the Easter Bunny, and oh how fun it was to have children rushing over to hug the hare.

Then there was the time I drug it out and suited up to surprise my second-born, whose birthday is in March.

She was turning 15 and I thought I would add a special touch — I mean, how many moms have a bunny outfit they can use for a party?

The only thing was, there was a new beau who had come to the house for a visit. Therefore, when I walked down the stairs and into the room where they were hanging out, she was mortified and absolutely did not find my gesture endearing.

Who knew my zany antics would have been so traumatizing? To this day, she reminds me of how much I embarrassed her with bunny ears and a cottontail.

This poor planning did not discourage, however. I continued to use my costume, just in what she would consider a more appropriate setting, like around my young grandchildren.

This year, I am proud to say, the tradition of playing a rabbit has carried on into the second generation.

On Thursday, my oldest daughter donned a bunny costume for the JAV and visited several of the daycares in town. In a costume that was a bit more elaborate than my homemade flannel fur, it was obvious she was having a good time from the pictures she sent me.

And how sweet it was for me to know some bunny was following in my rabbit tracks.

Hoppy Easter!

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

OUR OPINION: Transparency is always the best policy for public officials

WICKER: Defense Budget Is Recipe for U.S. Decline

LOOKING BACK: 1312 Grove St. a fine example of William Stanton’s work

GUIZERIX: There’s nonsense afoot, but not under my byline

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you still worried about COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...