FRAZIER: Here comes Terri Cottontail

Years and years ago, when I was a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, one of the projects I had been assigned required me to wear a bunny costume.

I was the White Rabbit in a modified version of “Alice in Wonderland.”

I have always been one for theatrics and as I have written before, I love makeup, so to perform and get to wear makeup for a JAV project was a win-win.

Our little play was done in the elementary schools around town and of course, the storyline had been modified to teach some sort of life lesson. Sadly, I can’t recall what we were there to convey. Hopefully, the production had been more impactful for our young audience.

However, while the subject of the show slips my mind, I have never forgotten how much I liked wearing the bunny costume.

In fact, on one occasion, it got me off the hook with the law.

The JAV had been performing the production out at Redwood Elementary School. Well, you know Redwood is quite a ways out of town and I was eager to get home, so in my haste, I climbed into my vehicle without even taking off my costume or removing the stage makeup.

Also because I was in a rush, I didn’t realize I was traveling a bit over the speed limit, but the highway patrolman who was on the road with me did.

Naturally, I was a bit frantic that he pulled me over and, in my state, when he walked up to my window and told me I was speeding, I just couldn’t help myself and without hesitation, promptly told him, ‘I was late for a very important date.’

Fortunately for me, he let me off with a warning. I guess he was familiar with the Lewis Carroll classic.

Needless to say, that bunny costume had come in handy, and I still have it to this day.

And it has not sat idle in the closet. There are times I have pulled it out to play the Easter Bunny, and oh how fun it was to have children rushing over to hug the hare.

Then there was the time I drug it out and suited up to surprise my second-born, whose birthday is in March.

She was turning 15 and I thought I would add a special touch — I mean, how many moms have a bunny outfit they can use for a party?

The only thing was, there was a new beau who had come to the house for a visit. Therefore, when I walked down the stairs and into the room where they were hanging out, she was mortified and absolutely did not find my gesture endearing.

Who knew my zany antics would have been so traumatizing? To this day, she reminds me of how much I embarrassed her with bunny ears and a cottontail.

This poor planning did not discourage, however. I continued to use my costume, just in what she would consider a more appropriate setting, like around my young grandchildren.

This year, I am proud to say, the tradition of playing a rabbit has carried on into the second generation.

On Thursday, my oldest daughter donned a bunny costume for the JAV and visited several of the daycares in town. In a costume that was a bit more elaborate than my homemade flannel fur, it was obvious she was having a good time from the pictures she sent me.

And how sweet it was for me to know some bunny was following in my rabbit tracks.

Hoppy Easter!