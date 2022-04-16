Man wounded in shooting at Motel 6 in Vicksburg

Published 4:32 pm Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

A man was wounded and one person is in custody following an altercation at the Motel 6 in Vicksburg.

The victim was identified by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones as Shane Uzzle, 27. Uzzle was shot in the left leg after he and the suspect, Andrew Patrick Tapp, 30, fought in room 152 at the motel.

Uzzle was transported to the emergency room, and Tapp was taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department.

