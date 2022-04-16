Vicksburg native Burke sets Millsaps triple jump record

Published 1:04 pm Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Millsaps track athlete Natalie Burke, a Vicksburg native and former St. Aloysius standout, competes in the triple jump at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on Friday. Burke set a school record in the event. (Millsaps College Athletics)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Natalie Burke’s college track and field season is officially one for the record books.

The freshman from Vicksburg set the Millsaps College record in the triple jump at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet on Friday. The former St. Aloysius standout jumped 10.64 meters (34.91 feet) to better the previous mark of 10.41 meters set by Essence Davis in 2018.

Burke also recorded the second-furthest long jump in Millsaps history at 5.22 meters, just 0.3 meters off the top mark, and the fifth-fastest 100 meter dash time of 12.94 seconds.

She rounded out her afternoon with a swift 200 meters time of 26.96 seconds to finish sixth in that event.

Burke finished fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump, and seventh in the 100 meters.

