OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen to be crowned in Vicksburg

Vicksburg is set to host the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition next weekend, and 19 contestants will be vying for the title.

The event will be held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St. Two rounds of preliminary competitions will be held Saturday, April 23 with the first beginning at 2 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. The final round of competition and crowning will be held Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the competition are $25 each for the preliminary rounds and $40 for the final day of the competition. Tickets are available at the Miss Mississippi office, 820 South St., or at the door. For more information, call 601-638-6746.

Miss All-America City’s Outstanding Teen Eva Turnipseed

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Every Paw Deserves a Home

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Obtain a doctorate degree in veterinarian medicine

Miss Barnes Crossing’s Outstanding Teen Sara Peyton Edwards

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Purses for PCOS

Talent: Piano

Ambition: Be accepted into the dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical School.

Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Madison Grace McCarter

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: “Paying It Forward: It Starts In Your Community”

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: To earn a bachelor’s degree

Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen Brooke Bumgarner

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Bullying Prevention & Character Education

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: Obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Alabama and pursue a career as an author

Miss Delta Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Nataleigh Nix

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: “AOK” Acts of Kindness

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: To become a National Merit Semi-Finalist, to make a 30 or higher on the ACT

Miss Fairpark’s Outstanding Teen Kennedy Tedford

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Spreading Kindness and Awareness

Talent: Dance

Ambition: To attend the University of Mississippi and obtain a degree in Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

Miss Golden Triangle’s Outstanding Teen Katelyn Leann Trotter

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Eating disorder awareness/Body image

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: To become an oncologist

Miss Greenville’s Outstanding Teen Beth Chow

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Dresses of Hope

Talent: Comedy

Ambition: To attend Mississippi State University’s kinesiology program, then go to physical therapy school

Miss Hattiesburg’s Outstanding Teen Mia Grayson Holmes

Age: 13

Social Impact Initiative: RISE UP- Raising Internet Safety and Etiquette Using Peers

Talent: Vocal/Instrumental

Ambition: To become a doctor, a heart surgeon specifically

Miss Jones County’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Dyslexia Awareness- Celebrating Dyslexia Differences

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: After graduating from high school, attend a university to pursue a double major in speech and communication and musical theater

Miss Leaf River Valley’s Outstanding Teen Karly Henderson

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Cheering for Volunteering

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Obtain a degree in biology/chemistry and graduate from UMMC School of Dentistry

Miss Lee County’s Outstanding Teen D’Ambrah Watts

Age:

Social Impact Initiative: Understand Beforehand

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Attend a four-year college and major in neonatal nursing and minor in dance

Miss Natchez Trace’s Outstanding Teen Kasi LaToya Culver

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Teen Social Anxieties: It’s OK to Not Be OK

Talent: Vocal

Ambition: To attend and complete Medical School

Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Nicole Davis

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Building Community Through Giving

Talent: Dance

Ambition: Being a member of the 30-plus ACT club and maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school

Miss Red Hills’ Outstanding Teen Gracie Weeden

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Fireflies in the Dark

Talent: Dance

Ambition: To attend the University of Mississippi and then Southern College of Optometry

Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen Anna Kate Ratcliffe

Age: 16

Social Impact Initiative: Our Military Kids

Talent: Piano

Ambition: Graphic Designer and Business Owner

Miss Southern Magnolia’s Outstanding Teen Andee Rogers

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Bless Your Heart

Talent: Dance

Ambition: To become an elementary school teacher

Miss Southern Oaks’ Outstanding Teen Ava Randle

Age: 15

Social Impact Initiative: Kicking Out Cancer

Talent: Dance

Ambition: To pursue a degree in Education from Baylor University

Miss Tupelo’s Outstanding Teen Gracie Mae Hendrix

Age: 17

Social Impact Initiative: Speak up for Speech

Talent: Clogging

Ambition: (not answered)