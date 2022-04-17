OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen to be crowned in Vicksburg
Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 17, 2022
Vicksburg is set to host the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition next weekend, and 19 contestants will be vying for the title.
The event will be held at the Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St. Two rounds of preliminary competitions will be held Saturday, April 23 with the first beginning at 2 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. The final round of competition and crowning will be held Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the competition are $25 each for the preliminary rounds and $40 for the final day of the competition. Tickets are available at the Miss Mississippi office, 820 South St., or at the door. For more information, call 601-638-6746.
Miss All-America City’s Outstanding Teen Eva Turnipseed
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Every Paw Deserves a Home
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Obtain a doctorate degree in veterinarian medicine
Miss Barnes Crossing’s Outstanding Teen Sara Peyton Edwards
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Purses for PCOS
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Be accepted into the dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical School.
Miss Deep South’s Outstanding Teen Madison Grace McCarter
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: “Paying It Forward: It Starts In Your Community”
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: To earn a bachelor’s degree
Miss Delta’s Outstanding Teen Brooke Bumgarner
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Bullying Prevention & Character Education
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: Obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Alabama and pursue a career as an author
Miss Delta Crossroads’ Outstanding Teen Nataleigh Nix
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: “AOK” Acts of Kindness
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: To become a National Merit Semi-Finalist, to make a 30 or higher on the ACT
Miss Fairpark’s Outstanding Teen Kennedy Tedford
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Spreading Kindness and Awareness
Talent: Dance
Ambition: To attend the University of Mississippi and obtain a degree in Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry
Miss Golden Triangle’s Outstanding Teen Katelyn Leann Trotter
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Eating disorder awareness/Body image
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: To become an oncologist
Miss Greenville’s Outstanding Teen Beth Chow
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Dresses of Hope
Talent: Comedy
Ambition: To attend Mississippi State University’s kinesiology program, then go to physical therapy school
Miss Hattiesburg’s Outstanding Teen Mia Grayson Holmes
Age: 13
Social Impact Initiative: RISE UP- Raising Internet Safety and Etiquette Using Peers
Talent: Vocal/Instrumental
Ambition: To become a doctor, a heart surgeon specifically
Miss Jones County’s Outstanding Teen Grace Travis
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Dyslexia Awareness- Celebrating Dyslexia Differences
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: After graduating from high school, attend a university to pursue a double major in speech and communication and musical theater
Miss Leaf River Valley’s Outstanding Teen Karly Henderson
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Cheering for Volunteering
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Obtain a degree in biology/chemistry and graduate from UMMC School of Dentistry
Miss Lee County’s Outstanding Teen D’Ambrah Watts
Age:
Social Impact Initiative: Understand Beforehand
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Attend a four-year college and major in neonatal nursing and minor in dance
Miss Natchez Trace’s Outstanding Teen Kasi LaToya Culver
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Teen Social Anxieties: It’s OK to Not Be OK
Talent: Vocal
Ambition: To attend and complete Medical School
Miss Pine Belt’s Outstanding Teen Cameron Nicole Davis
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Building Community Through Giving
Talent: Dance
Ambition: Being a member of the 30-plus ACT club and maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school
Miss Red Hills’ Outstanding Teen Gracie Weeden
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Fireflies in the Dark
Talent: Dance
Ambition: To attend the University of Mississippi and then Southern College of Optometry
Miss Riverbend’s Outstanding Teen Anna Kate Ratcliffe
Age: 16
Social Impact Initiative: Our Military Kids
Talent: Piano
Ambition: Graphic Designer and Business Owner
Miss Southern Magnolia’s Outstanding Teen Andee Rogers
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Bless Your Heart
Talent: Dance
Ambition: To become an elementary school teacher
Miss Southern Oaks’ Outstanding Teen Ava Randle
Age: 15
Social Impact Initiative: Kicking Out Cancer
Talent: Dance
Ambition: To pursue a degree in Education from Baylor University
Miss Tupelo’s Outstanding Teen Gracie Mae Hendrix
Age: 17
Social Impact Initiative: Speak up for Speech
Talent: Clogging
Ambition: (not answered)