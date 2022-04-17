Photo Gallery: VWAA baseball

The Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s youth baseball season is under way. Games are played on weeknights at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi in six age groups from teeball to 12U leagues.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.