Vicksburg police respond to fight, shooting

Published 7:18 pm Sunday, April 17, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police responded to two calls Sunday afternoon, going first to a reported fight at Jacques’ bar and later a reported drive-by shooting on Clay Street, Police Chief Penny Jones said.

Officers responding to the fight at Jacques’ arrived to find a woman with a cut over her left eye and another woman with cuts, a stab wound in the center of her forehead and bruises. Both women were taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

According to reports, a fight occurred about 1:40 a.m. and involved several people. Jones said police are working to identify the combatants.

The drive-by shooting occurred a short time later on Clay Street near the Kentucky Fried Chicken when a dark-colored car pulled in front of gray GMC Yukon occupied by two men and a woman and people in the car fired two shots at the SUV.

According to the people in the Yukon, a person in the car’s front passenger seat fired a handgun at the Yukon and a passenger in the car’s back seat fired a long gun at the SUV.

One of the men in the Yukon was wounded in the shoulder and had a cut under his left eye. The wounds were not considered life-threatening.

