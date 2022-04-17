VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Gale Waites enjoys helping the River Region community

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Gale Waites, who volunteers at Merit Health River Region. The Merit Health River Region volunteer program, also known as Merit Health River Region Auxiliary, allows members to assist in various departments and aid those who are in need. Currently, the auxiliary members have been able to continue their help by working in the gift shop. Waites is a retired school librarian and in 2013, she was the recipient of the Auxiliary’s Volunteer of the Year.

“Gale has been an excellent leader and reliable volunteer. When we decided to reopen the gift shop after it had been closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gale took ownership of the necessary preparations,” said Leigh White, Merit Health River Region Marketing Director.

How did you hear about the program?

My friend, Pat Tisdale, was a member of the auxiliary. She told me how much she enjoyed being a member.

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been a member of the auxiliary for 15 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering at Merit Health River Region?

I enjoy helping people in the community, doing something that helps to put a smile on their faces. Some of the biggest smiles are when we deliver Valentine’s Day balloons to each patient in the hospital.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

When talking to someone about joining the auxiliary, I tell them how much fun it is getting to know and being with the other members. I tell them how rewarding it is to know that we are giving back to the community by helping people. Most people do not know that the volunteers run the gift shop and the money made from sales is donated to community organizations.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned that people are grateful for some of the little things that I can do for them.

