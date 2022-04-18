Charles C. “Bubba” Brown, III passed away on April 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 30.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend James Archer officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm with family present from 5 pm until 6 pm.