One Vicksburg police officer resigns, one fired in wake of city probe

Published 12:29 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg police officer has resigned and another officer was fired in the wake of the city’s investigation into allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by a police officer in the back of his car.

The action occurred after a hearing in an executive session at the close of Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced police officer Derrick Dotson’s resignation and booking officer Jessie Harris’ termination after the closed session. Dotson is accused of sexual assault.

Flaggs said on April 13 that the city’s investigation involved whether the officers violated the department’s policies and procedures. He said Harris was on probation and violated department policy.

Flaggs said the Mississippi Attorney General’s office is investigating a criminal complaint against Dotson who resigned and would determine if any criminal charges are filed in the case. None have been filed at this time, he said.

“I personally believe an officer ought to serve the community with honor, dignity and pride,” Flaggs said, adding that if officers don’t do that, they should be disciplined.

The investigation of the two officers began after the alleged victim claimed in a Facebook post that an officer assaulted her in the back of a police vehicle. The post, which has since been deleted, went on to claim the officer allegedly took the victim “behind abandoned hospital” while on duty and “turned his cameras and radio off.”

