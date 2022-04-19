16-year-old shot on Washington Street in stable condition, warrant out for suspect

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The 16-year-old boy who was shot in the arm and chest last Friday is in stable condition following surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said.

However, the department is still searching for the suspect. Jones confirmed that VPD has a warrant signed for the suspect and officers are still looking for him.

The Vicksburg Police Department and Vicksburg Fire Department paramedics responded to a possible shooting on Washington Street at 2:18 p.m. on Friday. According to police department reports, the boy was shot in the roadway near the Quick Mart at 3600 Washington St.

One shot was fired, Jones said. The victim was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

