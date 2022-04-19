Community Clean-Up Day, to be held Friday, looking for volunteers

In observance of Earth Day, the City of Vicksburg has partnered with Vicksburg Main Street, Visit Vicksburg, and the Rotary Club of Vicksburg to host a Community Clean-Up Day on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

This event will cover high-traffic areas in the city, many of which serve as gateways to our visitors.

“I’m excited about celebrating Earth Day and, at the same time, putting boots on the ground to help clean up our city,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Washington Street Park, 1000 Washington Street, to get their assignments and clean-up gear (vests, grabbers, and trash bags). To volunteer, email courtney@visitvicksburg.com.

“We are so excited to help coordinate this event to enhance the efforts by the City of Vicksburg to beautify our community,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director of Visit Vicksburg. “Travelers come from all around the nation to visit Vicksburg’s cultural and historic attractions. It’s so important for our community to work together to ensure that we have a great first impression on our guests.”

“We at the Rotary Club of Vicksburg are pleased to support the Vicksburg Community Clean-Up Day again this year. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate what Rotary is about, ‘Service above Self’,” said Mark Buys, President of the Rotary Club of Vicksburg.

“Cleaning up Vicksburg on Earth Day and every day together, we can keep Vicksburg beautiful for our families and tourists alike,” said Kim Hopkins, Vicksburg Main Street Director.

ABOUT EARTH DAY

Celebrated every year on April 22, the international day of environmental action draws in an estimated one billion people – making it the largest secular observance in the world.