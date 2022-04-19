Marcus Bottom shooting victim in stable condition

The victim of a shooting that took place in Marcus Bottom at around midnight on April 12 is listed in stable condition one week later, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said.

The victim was shot when she was involved in a fight with three other women in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road, according to police reports. She was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was initially placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Anitra Miller, 19 of Vicksburg, allegedly pulled the trigger and is being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was charged with aggravated assault.

Two other women, Debra Miller and She’Keyia Harris, are also charged with aggravated assault for reportedly attacking the victim. Debra Miller and Harris were released after posting bonds of $75,000 each.