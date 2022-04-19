Vicksburg Police announce speed limit change for North Washington Street

Motorists will need to be especially cautious when driving along North Washington Street.

On Tuesday morning, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones issued a public announcement explaining the speed limit in business and residential areas of North Washington Street will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.

“There has been a concern in the neighborhood of speeding cars and commercial vehicles,” Jones said. “We certainly want our citizens to be safe. … Reducing the speed limits gives drivers and pedestrians more time to see each other and react.”

Jones added that over the next several weeks, residents can expect to see an increase in law enforcement in the area to ensure that everyone is aware of the change and adjust to the new speed limit.