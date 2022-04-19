Vicksburg Police announce speed limit change for North Washington Street

Published 11:49 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Motorists will need to be especially cautious when driving along North Washington Street.
On Tuesday morning, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones issued a public announcement explaining the speed limit in business and residential areas of North Washington Street will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.
“There has been a concern in the neighborhood of speeding cars and commercial vehicles,” Jones said. “We certainly want our citizens to be safe. … Reducing the speed limits gives drivers and pedestrians more time to see each other and react.”
Jones added that over the next several weeks, residents can expect to see an increase in law enforcement in the area to ensure that everyone is aware of the change and adjust to the new speed limit.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Car hits ambulance at intersection of Clay, Cherry streets in Vicksburg

Stop the Violence and Mental Illness Rally to be held Friday

Community Clean-Up Day, to be held Friday, looking for volunteers

JSU unveils Brigadier General Robert Crear Atrium honoring Vicksburg native

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you trust local law enforcement?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...