Helen Fisher Yates Price passed away on April 18, 2022. She was the daughter of Fredrick Legrand and Willena Bailey Yates of Cayuga, Mississippi. She joins 2 brothers (Fred Yates and Jerry Yates), 2 sisters (Mary Jane Cain and Francis Oleis), and many lifelong friends. Helen will always be remembered by all for her kind heart and forgiving nature. As the Yates family matriarch, after her mother’s death, no holiday was complete without food at Aunt Helen’s. Helen was born April 11, 1930, married Colbert Don Price on August 19, 1951 and lived her entire life in the Cayuga community. She is survived by her husband Colbert Don Price, a son Richard Donald Price (Carla), a daughter Clair Louise Price Purviance (Frank), 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, all whom she adored and adored her. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Daughters of the Republic of Texas, First Families of Mississippi, Magna Carta Dames and Barons, and Order of the Eastern Star. Her church home was Utica United Methodist Church, Utica, Mississippi. Visitation will be at the Utica United Methodist Church on Thursday, 21 April 2022 at 9:00-11:00 with the service immediately following at 11:00. Burial at the Cayuga Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Cayuga Cemetery (mailing address 3043 Old Port Gibson Road, Utica) or the Utica United Methodist Church.