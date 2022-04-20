St. Al’s Powell, Lambiotte win South State doubles title

St. Aloysius’ tennis team posted a triple-doubles at the MAIS Class 5A South State tournament.

Three of St. Al’s doubles teams reached the finals, and the No. 2 boys doubles team of James Powell and Walker Lambiotte won Tuesday’s South State tournament in Brookhaven.

The No. 1 boys doubles team of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson, and the No. 2 girls doubles team of Carrie Woods and Olivia Larson also advanced to the state tournament April 28 in Ridgeland.

The No. 1 girls doubles team of Maggie Roberson and Ali Blackburn lost earlier in the South State tournament.

St. Al’s boys’ team also finished second in the team standings. Cathedral won both the boys and girls team championships.

Although St. Al will be on the road for its state tournament, Vicksburg will host plenty of playoff action in the next few weeks. Halls Ferry Park will be the site of the MAIS Class 2A South tournament on April 25 and the Class 2A state tournament on May 4; and the Class 4A South tournament on April 26.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association will also play the finals of its team playoffs at Halls Ferry Park on Thursday. The Class I championship match between Tupelo Christian Prep and Sacred Heart, and the Class 3A final will start things off at 10 a.m.

At noon, New Albany and Stone will play in the Class 4A final, and Lafayette and Vancleave will meet for the Class 5A championship.

The Class 6A championship match featuring Madison Central and Ocean Springs wraps up the action at 2 p.m.