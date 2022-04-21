Mr. Carl “Blue” Daniels passed away on April 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 66.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 26 2022 from 1 pm until 6 pm.