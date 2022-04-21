Jeraldine Cottingham passed away April 16, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Ms.

A native of Hattiesburg Ms., Jeraldine was born on February 28, 1939, to the late John and Hazel Bertaut.

Jeraldine was an Rn for 44 years and held a variety of positions in the healthcare field. She had a passion for life, and her love for her family and friends knew no bounds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Cottingham Sr. and her sister, Betty Daugherty.

Survivors include her sons, Gerald Jr. and Vince Cottingham of Vicksburg, her brother Tom Bertaut(Joan) of Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on April 28, 2022, at 1 pm in the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.