November 11, 1959 – April 13, 2022

Larry Coleman, Sr. 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, in Kissimmee, FL. A private family visitation was held on Saturday, April 16, in Haines City, FL, at Holmes Funeral Directors. A public memorial will be planned later.

Larry was born on November 11, 1959 in Chicago, IL. His family moved to MS in the 1970’s, where he became a long time resident of Lorman, MS, and later moved to Richland, MS.

Larry began driving trucks in 1999, which turned into a lifelong career that he loved. In 2020, he successfully transitioned to an owner-operator driver, one of his proudest achievements and pinnacle moment of his career. He prided himself in being a professional driver, being a mentor to his son-in-law and many other drivers on making smart business decisions and keeping safety at the forefront. Larry was recognized for driving more than 5,000,000 accident free miles over his 23-year career.

Larry loved his children and was not shy about sharing news of their successes with everyone he came across. Many that enjoyed his witty and caring personality loved him. Larry also reveled in his newfound passion of vacation cruises, one of which he finished days before his passing.

His parents, Thomas, Jr. and Gloria Coleman, and a brother, Robert Coleman, preceded Larry in death.

Larry’s memories will be remembered by his family; sons Larry (Anielyn) Coleman, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, and Joshua Coleman of College Station, TX; daughter Tiffany (Phillip) Gooden of Brandon, MS; granddaughters Kaitlyn, Madison and Addison; grandson Kaidian; brothers Thomas (Catherine) Coleman, III of Brookhaven, MS and Ronald Coleman of Kissimmee, FL; sister Marlene Weddington of McDonough, GA; adopted sisters Cynthia Roberts, Rhonda Alston and Sharvone Roberts, all of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.