Warren County Land Records April 11 to April 18

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 11 to April 18

Warranty Deeds

*Jon E. Windham and Marianne S. Windham to Fasasi Olatunde Animashaun and Aishatu Yenla Umaru, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 33, Brookwood Place Part II.

*Katelyn Summer Polk to Caitlin Blaine Beard, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Lindsay Michelle Dedeaux and James Derek Dedeaux to Brain Mullen and Chelsea Nicole Mullen, Part Lot 2 of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Mernevie Racquell Mitchell Williams and Carlos Laron Williams to Martin Butler, Lot 33, Oak Park No. 1.

*Jane Keen Griffin and John R. Griffin to James D. Keen Jr., Part of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 12C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*John R. Griffin Jr. to Marty Sasser and Lauren Sasser, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Barbara Ann Hearn to Joann Rebecca Johnson, Block 1, Lot 7, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Ronald Keith Jackson to Warren County, Mississippi, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 110, Laurel and Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Billy O. Jones to Charles Jett and Yani Jusakos, Part of Lot 7 and 8, Southmayd.

*OL Suzie Club LLC to United States of America, Lots 6 and 7 of Section 15, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Lots 3, 5 and 6 of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Upward Properties LLC to William Thigpen, Part of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Sederick H. Williams to Who is Sed Publishing LLC, Part of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Semeecha Partick Wilson to John W. Wilson Sr., Lot 6, Kings Addition to Lane Resurvey.

Deeds of Trust

*Robert J. Lick and Christy M. Lick to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Lot 1, Lake Park Estates No. 9.

*Fasasi Olatunde Animashaun and Aishatu Yenla Umaru to Cadence Bank, Lot 33, Brookwood Place, Part II.

*Melissa A. Mullen and Shannon D. Beswick to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jerry Lee Bell and Nancy Sue Bell to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 7, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Wiley Jason Barnes and Karen D. Barnes to RiverHills Bank, Lot 1, Highlands; Lots 10, 11 and 12, Templeton Subdivision.

*Caitlin B. Beard to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Francis M. Biedenharn to Delta Bank, Part of South ½ of Section 5C, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*William T. Bradley and Patricia R. Bradley to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Martin Butler to Everett Financial Inc., Lot 33, Oak Park No. 1.

*Charles L. Jones and Debra B. Jones to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 36C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Adrian Ann Lofton to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block 2, Lot 15, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Joann Rebecca Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 7, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*James D. Keen Jr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Christina M. Morris to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 63, Wildwood No. 1.

*Brian Mullen to Chelsea Nicole Mullen, Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 2 of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robin S. Purvis and Darrell L. Purvis to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Lots 291-A, Oak Park No. 6.

*John D. Williams and Delores Williams to RiverHills Bank, Lot 12, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*Jennifer Piazza Taylor and Steven Eric Taylor to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Marcie T. Southerland to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 11, Carlton Place at Porters Chapel.

*Vicksburg JV Development LLC to Southern Bancorp Bank, Block 63, Lots 300, 301, 302, 303 and 304, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Marriage Licenses

*Caleb Busby, 26, Georgia, to Destiny Ann Rice, 26, Texas.

*Corbin Brent Hart, 20, Mississippi, to Jacie Grace Reddit, 19, Mississippi.

*Clinton Reece Tisdale, 23, Jackson, Miss., to Melanie Julianna Omasz, 22, Santa Clara, Calif.

*Nicole Reachelle Warnock, 40, Mississippi, to Jami Kristin Blackledge, 36, Mississippi.

*Vernon Paul Hunter, 39, Mississippi, to Kimberly Rochelle Shelton, 43, Mississippi.