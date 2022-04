Bettie Jean Dart-Hoskin passed away on April 20, 2022, in Ridgeland, MS.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation of Mrs. Hoskin from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be arranged by MCCune Garden Chapel in Vacaville, California.